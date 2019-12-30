As one decade ends and another begins, let’s take a look back at the top stories over the past 10 years! The year 2019 marked NorthEndWaterfront.com’s 10th Anniversary and we are so grateful to all our readers, patrons and sponsors who have contributed to our community news project. Without further ado, let’s go back to 2009 and work our way to 2019!

2009 Top Stories

North End’s Aaron Michlewitz Wins Election

The North End’s Aaron Michlewitz pulled out the win in a hard-fought Democratic primary race for State Representative of the 3rd Suffolk District. Michlewitz has been the dominant political force in the community over the past decade and the subject of over 200 posts here on the site leading to his latest promotion to the Chair of the Ways and Means Committee. Read our recent interview with Rep. Aaron Michlewitz.

Fresh Cheese To Close on Endicott Street

The cheese shop, Fresh Cheese, a long-time fixture on Endicott Street closed its doors after its proprietor, Carmen “The Cheesman” DiNunzio, plead guilty to state extortion, gaming and bribery charges involving the Big Dig. The Cheese Shop survived a bit more on Fleet St. which is another story.

Runner-up posts from 2009 include complaints from Charlestown residents about cannon fire, Salem Street murals and The Town movie filming in the North End.

2010 Top Stories

Eugene Losik

Missing Since February From Marriott Long Wharf, Body of Eugene Losik Identified

Missing person Eugene Losik was identified in Boston Harbor near Rowes Wharf and recovered from Fort Point Channel. Losik had been missing after being last seen at the Marriott Long Wharf Hotel.

Freedom Trail Map

Freedom Trail Map Unveiling on Cross Street in North End

A Freedom Trail Map was unveiled on Cross Street in the North End at the location of the former Martignetti’s Liquors.

Anna Faris in the North End

“What’s Your Number?” Movie Filming in North End

Anna Faris’ character, Ally, “lives” at 14 Cooper St. which was renovated for filming. Watch the trailer.

Dr. Oscar Andersson discusses “Street Corner Society” at the Nazzaro Center.

Here are a couple more from 2010:

2011 Top Stories

Burned Car of Andover Murder Victims Found On North End’s Prince Street

The burning 2008 black Lexus was found in the area of 126 Prince Street,

Mayor Thomas Menino

Menino Plays Godfather in Parody Video About Harbor Garage Dispute With Chiofaro

The future of the Harbor Garage has been a frequent topic on the site. In this parody video, the late Mayor made his stance clear. Recently, City and State officials have been more supportive of the Chiofaro Company’s tower plan.

Drug Trafficking Scheme Indictments Come Down on North Ender and Associates

Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office indicted three North Enders in a drug trafficking scheme along with several defendants from Revere and elsewhere. Authorities seized approximately 500 grams of cocaine along with marijuana, money and vehicles.

Commercial Wharf 2011 Fire

Fire Destroys Building at Commercial Wharf

Boston Fire responded to 95 Commercial Wharf where a 2 story law office built on the water was destroyed by fire.

A few more from 2011:

2012 Top Stories

North Point Bridge

New Pedestrian Bridge Makes for Easy Walk or Bike to Cambridge

A new bridge connects Paul Revere Park in Charlestown to North Point Park in Cambridge

Son of Winter Hill Gang “Executioner” Identified as Salem Street Robber

Vincent Martorano, son of Winter Hill gang hitman, John “The Executioner” Martorano, was identified as a suspect in a Salem Street drive-by robbery.

Dramatic Part 1 “Kitchen Nightmares” Episode Features North End’s La Galleria 33 Restaurant

Chef Gordon Ramsay comes to Boston’s North End to pay a visit to La Galleria 33, opened in 2006 by sisters Rita and Lisa.

Tony DeMarco Statue Unveiled at Historic Ceremony in North End

The pride of the North End, Tony DeMarco, “The Flame and Fury of Fleet Street,” the former undisputed Welterweight Champion of the World, was on hand to see his statue unveiled at the corner of Hanover Street and Cross Street at the gateway to the North End.

2013 Top Stories

Remembering Salem Street in the 1950’s

Boschetto’s Bakery

Boschetto’s Bakery Closing on Salem Street After 110 Years in North End

Boschetto’s Bakery dates back to the late 1800’s when Italian immigrant Andrew Boschetto started making bread in the North End. From the 1950’s, the Bruno family was the face of Boschetto’s for decades on Salem Street.

Marty Walsh Is Boston’s New Mayor

In a 52%-48% victory over John Connolly, Walsh was elected to be the next Mayor in the City of Boston.

North End Flashback: 1970’s Teen Documentary [Video]

Highlights of a 1970’s documentary of the North End produced by the North End Teen Collaborative.

Ida’s Italian Cuisine, Since 1951, Closes Its Doors

The losing of Ida’s Italian Cuisine on Mechanic Street.

Waterfront Property Owners Will Need Flood Insurance Under New FEMA Maps

The new flood line for the Boston’s North End / Waterfront goes much further inland than the previous risk assessment.

2014 Top Stories

Expanding the Eliot School Campus and Renovating the Former N. Bennet St. School

Boston Public Schools presented its expansion plan for the Eliot K-8 Innovation School including a renovation of the former North Bennet Street School as well as 585 Commercial Street. Combined with the existing property at 16 Charter Street, the new Eliot Campus will consist of three North End / Waterfront properties serving over 700 children.

Battery Wharf Hotel Losing Fairmont Brand After Property Sale

Westmont Hospitality Group has been named as the new manager of the hotel.

Body Found in Harbor at Long Wharf Identified as North End Resident

Authorities have identified the deceased body found in the harbor at Long Wharf as a 24-year-old North End resident, Eric Munsell.

Nor’Easter Brings Rising Tides and Flooding

The nor’easter snowstorm started off the year with not only 14 inches of snow to the North End waterfront, but a record high tide from Boston Harbor.

2015 Top Stories

Rendering of hotel proposal at Lewis Wharf – JW Capital Partners

Lewis Wharf Developer Launches New Plan for Two Building Hotel

A 300-room hotel project was proposed at Lewis Wharf on Boston’s North End waterfront. Along with significant opposition, the project was sidelined by a State ruling preventing building over submerged pilings.

Boston Garden Project Gets Go Ahead for First Phase, Including Supermarket

At a total estimated cost of nearly $1 billion, the North Station “Hub on Causeway” project will eventually include three towers (hotel, residential & office).

Anthony Petruccelli

Anthony Petruccelli Resigns State Senate Seat

After a 16 year career in the Massachusetts Legislature, State Senator Anthony Petruccelli announced that he was resigning his Senate seat. In 2016, Joe Boncore would win a special election to represent the district.

High Speed Car Rollover on Commercial Street Leaves Two Dead

Two people were killed and another injured in a high speed car rollover crash on Commercial Street, where it takes a sharp curve by the Steriti skating rink.

“King Tide” Brings Record Sea Level Rise to Boston’s Waterfront

Boston’s waterfront saw its highest tide, known as “King Tide.”

2016 Top Stories

Joe Boncore won the 2017 special election for State Senate

Joe Boncore Wins State Senate Race

The Winthrop resident won the First Suffolk and Middlesex district seat including Boston’s North End / Waterfront, Beacon Hill, East Boston as well as Revere, Winthrop and parts of Cambridge.

Lathrop Place Builidng Exterior – Before and After

New Paul Revere House Education & Visitor Center Opens

The opening of the new Education and Visitor Center at Lathrop Place marks the culmination of a transformational project and multi-year construction effort at the Paul Revere House historic site.

Street Light Wireless Antennas Coming to Boston

The new antenna systems extend out on the sidewalk from street light poles and on top of traffic and pedestrian walk signal posts.

Cross Street Development Rendering

Development Proposed at Cross and Hanover Streets

A new North End commercial development was presented for Cross Street between Hanover and Salem by property owner Charter Realty.

A couple more from 2016:

2017 Top Stories

After 11 years, Sal LaMattina stepped down from the District 1 City Council seat representing the North End, Charlestown and East Boston.

Sal LaMattina Will Not Seek Reelection as District 1 City Councilor

The decision came after 29 years of public service to the City of Boston, including 11 years on the City Council.

Fire Kills Two Residents on Hanover Street

One man died in the building while a second jumped and succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.

City Councilor Lydia Edwards

Lydia Edwards Wins Election for District 1 City Council Seat

In a hard-fought race for the District 1 City Council seat, East Boston resident Lydia Edwards took the win over Stephen Passacantilli. Edwards filled the seat vacated by Sal LaMattina.

Renovated Saint Leonard Church Reopens

Hundreds packed into Saint Leonard Church as Cardinal Sean O’Malley joined the Franciscan Friars to reopen the iconic church and perform the consecration of the new altar.

A few more from 2017:

2018 Top Stories

Proposed Starbucks rendering at 198 Hanover St. (at Cross St.)

Proposed North End Starbucks Strongly Opposed at Public Meeting

Opponents of a proposed North End Starbucks made a powerful showing at a nearly three hour public meeting. The issue at hand was a license request by the coffee company 198 Hanover Street, part of the Charter Realty development along Cross Street.

Storm Surge Brings Record Flooding to Waterfront

Record flooding was seen in the North End and the downtown Boston waterfront as a 3 foot storm surge came in with a 12 foot high tide on the harbor. Flood waters reached the Rose Kennedy Greenway, a first in Boston, and the highest levels since the Blizzard of ’78.

A few more from 2018:

2019 Top Stories

Maria’s Pastry Shop Closes

100th St. Anthony’s Feast

Green Cross Pharmacy Closes

2019 was marked by the closing of two longtime family businesses in the North End:

Metal Falls from Commercial Wharf Roof Hitting Woman

Metal debris, possibly a railing, fell from the roof of Commercial Wharf and hit a woman in the head, sending her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A few more top reads from 2019:

That is a wrap on the 2010’s decade! We have published over 15,000 posts that now make up our huge 10-year archive. Sure, we have had our share of scoops, but also learned the value of everyday stories and putting out community news on a consistent, daily basis.

On behalf of the NorthEndWaterfront.com family, thank you for a decade’s worth of support! We very much appreciate those who have contributed to our content and/or provide funding. We especially call out our loyal patrons and sponsors who have helped take the site to the next level.

Of course, we have an eye on the future and how NorthEndWaterfront.com should evolve in the next decade. As always, feel free to comment below or share your feedback directly on our contact form.

Here’s to uplifting community news in 2020’s!

Matt Conti, Founder

