Apartment Therapy recently featured one of the love letters to Boston's North End, read more here.

3:30PM Mindful Minis. Join Mindful Minis teacher Lauren after school at the North End Library for a stress-reducing and wellness-promoting activity! Activities will include breathing exercises, mindful coloring, yoga, emotional awareness, and sensory description exercises, see additional details here.

4:00PM 30-Minute Reads Club at the North End Library. Short on time but still want to enjoy meaningful writing? Then 30-Minute Reads Club may be for you! As fun as fiction but full of facts, long-form journalism articles are substantive reads on a wide variety of current topics, accessible online, and take 30 minutes or less to read. We will meet every other Thursday to discuss them. Articles will be accessible through longform.org. Email jhawes@bpl.org to sign up. Once you are signed up, the link to the week’s article will be emailed to you.

7:00PM NEWRA Monthly Meeting at Nazzaro Center. Stop by 30 North Bennet Street for the North End Waterfront Residents Association Meeting, see additional details here.

Notable News:

Without fail every day shortly after Galleria Umberto’s doors open at 10:45AM, a line starts to form for the Deuterio brothers famous pizza and it doesn’t clear until one of them yells out “last tray” meaning they’re about to sell out by midafternoon. The brothers have been working in the shop since 1965 and have no intensions of closing up shop any time soon. The restaurant won a James Beard Awards and was named one of “America’s Classics”, read more on The Boston Globe.

Friday, February 14

Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is an annual holiday celebrated on February 14. Originating as a Western Christian feast day honoring one or more early saints named Valentinus, Valentine’s Day is now recognized as a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance in many regions around the world, although it is not a public holiday.

Friday Film: Nintchka (1993). Join the North End Library for their Friday film series featuring Nintchka—a movie about a stern Russian woman sent to Paris on official business only to find herself attracted to a man who represents everything she is supposed to detest.

3:30PM Teen Creative Writing Group. Join the North End Library and use writing prompts to spark new ideas or work on your own creative writing project. Share your writing if you choose, and get feedback from other teen writers in a supportive, pressure-free space.

7:00PM Valentine’s Heart-Filled Event at Christopher Columbus Park. In addition to giant candy message-hearts, Valentine themed lights, and romantic music, the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park will be handing out personal-sized pink hearts, see additional details here.

7:30PM An English Music Hall Night with The Old Howard Troupe at the West End Museum. The Old Howard Troupe takes its name from the renowned Howard Athenaeum in old Scollay Square, affectionately known the world over as “The Old Howard.” The Troupe’s veteran artistes revive the experience of the old English music hall for the enjoyment of modern audiences, see additional details here.

Saturday, February 15

10:30AM I Piccoli Lettori – Italian Reading for Little Ones (0-4). Join I AM Books for its Italian reading group for little ones! Children (0-4) and their parents will engage in multiple readings and games for a fun morning of Italian language and learning.

6:00PM Lyracle: Live in Concert at I AM Books. Lyracle is an ensemble dedicated to repertoire featuring voice and viol-family instruments. Founded in 2018, Lyracle brings creative, unique, and historically informed performances to audiences both familiar and unfamiliar with early music. Their current focus is the largely forgotten art of accompanying the solo voice with a single viol.



From the Community:

Refreshing citrus is now in season! Brighten your plate with oranges, clementines, tangerines, and more. Citrus fruits are packed with flavor and offer impressive health benefits. Here are 5 reasons to make citrus part of your diet today, continue reading.

