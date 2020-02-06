Event Notices Residents’ Association Feb. 13 Agenda: Office of Housing Stability, At-Large Councilor Essaibi George, 27 Sheafe St., 471-477 Hanover St. By NEWRA - Thu, Feb. 6, 2020 1 0 The February North End / Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) meeting will be on Thursday, February 13, 2020. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Nazzaro Center, 30 N. Bennet Street. See the full agenda posted below. Share this...emailFacebookTwitterRedditLinkedin RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Jimmy Gannon Receives Good Neighbor Award Meetings NEWRA ZLC Report: New Community Process for 27 Sheafe St. & Executive Suites Amendment Explained Community Kirsten Hoffman Nominated to Greenway Conservancy Board by North End / Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of new comments via e-mail