Voter Registration Deadline. The deadline to register to vote or to update voter profiles for the Presidential Primary is Wednesday, February 12, 2020. On February 12, the Election Department will be open until 8:00 p.m. for those who want to register to vote. Fore more information on how to register to vote, please visit sec.state.ma.us/ovr/

5:30PM Coffee Social Hour 55+ at Nazzaro Center. Join the Nazzaro Center for a free 55+ Coffee Social Hour. Come meet your neighbors and socialize with friends, new and old, see additional details here.

5:30PM Friends of the NE Library Meeting. Stop by the North End Library at 25 Parmenter Street and join in helping the Friends of the North End Brand Library.

6:30PM Introduction to Opera at the North End Library. Join us at 25 Parmenter Street to learn about the history and highlights of this 400-year-old genre, with a lecture and live performance of some of opera’s most beloved pieces, see additional details here.

7:00PM Reflections on Boston’s West End Lecture Series: Urban Renewal. The West End Museum is hosting a lecture series titled “Reflections on Boston’s West End: The Origins & Lessons of Urban Renewal.” The first talk in the series will be “Urban Renewal & the People of the West End Demolition,” see additional details here.

Notable News:

While demolition of the Government Center garage continues, Haymarket station plans to remain open even though some elements may affect specific head house entrances or exits, read more on Boston.com.

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Thursday, February 13

3:30PM Mindful Minis. Join Mindful Minis teacher Lauren after school at the North End Library for a stress-reducing and wellness-promoting activity! Activities will include breathing exercises, mindful coloring, yoga, emotional awareness, and sensory description exercises, see additional details here.

4:00PM 30-Minute Reads Club at the North End Library. Short on time but still want to enjoy meaningful writing? Then 30-Minute Reads Club may be for you! As fun as fiction but full of facts, long-form journalism articles are substantive reads on a wide variety of current topics, accessible online, and take 30 minutes or less to read. We will meet every other Thursday to discuss them. Articles will be accessible through longform.org. Email jhawes@bpl.org to sign up. Once you are signed up, the link to the week’s article will be emailed to you.

7:00PM NEWRA Monthly Meeting at Nazzaro Center. Stop by 30 North Bennet Street for the North End Waterfront Residents Association Meeting, see additional details here.

Friday, February 14

Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is an annual holiday celebrated on February 14. Originating as a Western Christian feast day honoring one or more early saints named Valentinus, Valentine’s Day is now recognized as a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance in many regions around the world, although it is not a public holiday.

Friday Film: Nintchka” (1993). Join the North End Library for their Friday film series featuring Nintchka – a movie about a stern Russian woman sent to Paris on official business only to find herself attracted to a man who represents everything she is supposed to detest.

3:30PM Teen Creative Writing Group. Join the North End Library and use writing prompts to spark new ideas or work on your own creative writing project. Share your writing if you choose, and get feedback from other teen writers in a supportive, pressure-free space.

7:00PM Valentine’s Heart-Filled Event at Christopher Columbus Park. In addition to giant candy message-hearts, Valentine themed lights, and romantic music, the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park will be handing out personal-sized pink hearts, see additional details here.

7:30PM An English Music Hall Night with The Old Howard Troupe at the West End Museum. The Old Howard Troupe takes its name from the renowned Howard Athenaeum in old Scollay Square, affectionately known the world over as “The Old Howard.” The Troupe’s veteran artistes revive the experience of the old English music hall for the enjoyment of modern audiences, see additional details here.



From the Community:

