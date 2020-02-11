Welcome back to our weekly update that highlights some of the cases appearing on 311 in the North End/Waterfront neighborhoods. All 311 cases are public information and can be found at 311.boston.gov.

This 311 user says, “ATTN #ISD. Construction materials insafely stored in Lombard Place, 02113–metal plates unbalanced on the ground, rocking precariously underfoot & under vehicle. AND LOUDLY all night. This equipment left by Steve Miller Construction doing work at 10 Thacher St. Please quickly address & resolve this public safety & public nuisance matter.”

The original post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on February 5, 2020 and was closed on February 7, 2020 with the following note, “Closed with status: Duplicate of Existing Case. Duplicate case, inspection requested. case # 3189432.”

This 311 user writes, “Non-residents parked across Endicott Street for the Celtics game. There has to be a harsher punishment since this is an ongoing issue on nights the Celtics or Bruins play. Why does the Fenway area tow cars but not the North End? Our streets are hardly patrolled and it’s known that high traffic areas such as Hanover Street are your only concern. This issue has to be addressed.”

The original 311 post can be found here. Submitted, opened and closed on February 5, 2020 with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Resolved. vehicles have been tagged.”

This 311 user says, “We received a message over the weekend that a handicap sign went missing on the pole in front of 215 Endicott Street and the constituent asked to have it replaced.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The case was submitted, opened and closed on February 10, 2020 with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Noted. Signs removed per directive of City of Boston Commission for Persons with Disabilities.”

Remember, to report a claim with 311, you can call 311, go to the 311 website, tweet at 311, or download the app. What do you think about these 311 cases? Follow our “What’s The 311?” tag to see past week’s postings!