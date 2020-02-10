On Friday February 14th at 7 p.m. celebrate Valentine’s Day with the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park at a heart-filled Valentine event!

In addition to giant candy message-hearts, Valentine themed lights, and romantic music, the Friends will be handing out personal-sized pink hearts. On these, you can write your loving sentiments and then hang them on our love columns for everyone to see and enjoy. Please join in the fun and add to this mini-art installation which complements our larger ‘Tunnel of Love’ theme.

Visitors can also enter the Instagram photo contest to win tickets to the Friends’ Sunset Harbor Cruise in August. Isn’t that lovely to dream about on a chilly February evening?

Speaking of chilly evenings, the Marriott Long Wharf will be serving hot chocolate at this event from 7–8 p.m.

If you need a place to warm up and to enjoy some delicious food, two restaurants on either side of the park are offering month long specials. Mention visiting the Tunnel of Love for the following discounts:

Joe’s American Bar & Grille : $6.00 for the following select appetizers: chicken wings (BBQ, buffalo, or Thai chili,) fried chicken sticky buns, chorizo & beer mussels, steak & cheese wontons, or a half, fully-loaded nacho.

Waterline Restaurant at Marriott Long Wharf : 15% off your dinner bill (food only)

Stop by the waterfront park any time during the month of February to enjoy the messages of love! See photos from this year’s Month of Love ribbon cutting ceremony here.