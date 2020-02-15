Faneuil Hall Marketplace has tons of activities to keep the whole family busy during February school vacation week (2/17-2/21)! Check out the schedule below and read more on the Faneuil Hall Marketplace events calendar.

Monday, February 17: Kids’ Cooking Class. Kids can learn to make their own pizza and decorate a delicious cookie with the help of our Quincy Market food merchants, Regina Pizzeria and Kilvert & Forbes Bakeshop! There will be a minimal fee for this workshop. Space is limited to the first 30 children. Kids must be at least 10 years old to participate. There will be TWO sessions. One beginning at 11am and the second at 1pm. Sign-up site coming soon!

Tuesday, February 18: Scavenger Hunt. Baseball season is only a few weeks away and the Sox need your help! “Prof. Yan Kee” has stolen all of the red socks in Boston and hidden them in a vault at Faneuil Hall! Pick up your case file from the Faneuil Hall Detective Agency in the Upper Rotunda and find the clues hidden around the neighborhood. Be one of the first 200 kids to find all of the clues and win a prize. Parents can even enter to win an amazing Red Sox Prize Pack!

Wednesday, February 19: Become A Magician with Jason Escape. From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. kids can join veteran Faneuil Hall street performer Jason Escape for a workshop on creating your own magic props. But that’s not all, watch Jason perform magic and learn some of the secrets of the trade. Then, from 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m., become a circus performer with the Flyin’ Hawaiian! Learn the latest in circus tricks from street performer Sara Kunz. In this specialized circus workshop, kids will discover the art of hula hooping and juggling. Join the fun and become a master of the circus in this interactive workshop offered continuously during the time period.

Thursday, February 20: Open Air Art Studio. Join our resident art instructors for multiple arts and crafts including a watercolor mono-print station, a bracelet-making weaving station and a painting station. All you need to do is bring your imagination and we’ll provide the rest. Families are encouraged to stop by for one activity or rotate through all three from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Friday, February 21: Puppet Shows and Puppet Making Workshops. Rosalita’s Puppets presents a fun hand puppet show for the whole family hosted by Aunty Goose (Mother Goose’s sister). Enjoy her many puppet friends including a dragon, a rabbit, a princess and a Golden Goose. The half hour show includes singing and audience participation followed by time to meet the puppets. The show will be presented twice from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. In between shows, kids can participate in a puppet making workshop to build their own hand puppets.