The Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) recently had a bench ribbon cutting ceremony commemorating another bench sponsorship.

Debbie Williams and her family celebrated her late husband, Craig Williams, by sponsoring a bench in his honor. The plaque on the bench reads: “Craig “Grumpy” Williams, Lived…Laughed…Loved.” Craig’s grandkids could not pronounce “Grampy,” but could pronounce “Grumpy,” and the nickname stuck. Craig was far from “grumpy” and always ready to laugh.

Thirteen members of the Williams family and friends were present for the ceremony, along with FOCCP Fundraising Chair Patricia Sabbey, Chair of the Tree and Bench Program Meghan Denenberg, and her husband Neil Denenberg.

Debbie William summed up the family’s sentiments, “I love seeing the bench plaque and when my grandchildren come over they want to go see “Grumpy’s bench.” Debbie is very happy to have a bench honoring her late husband, which she can see out her living room window.

“My husband and I were lucky to know Craig and are touched that Debbie dedicated a bench to him. It was a great honor to be a part of such a special event in the Williams family’s life. We truly appreciate their bench sponsorship.” – Meghan Denenberg

If you have interest in sponsoring a bench or tree in Christopher Columbus Park to celebrate a special person or event, please contact us at bench@foccp.org or 781-639-6002. Visit www.FOCCP.org for more information.