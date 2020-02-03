The Month of Love featuring gigantic candy conversation hearts officially opened under the trellis at Christopher Columbus Park on February 1st.

Joanne Hayes-Rines, President of the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park, officiated the ribbon cutting ceremony. She recognized park art curator and artist Robyn Reed for her creativity in developing the Valentine-themed installation, now in its third year. An inspiring field of hearts with quotations about love was a new addition to the celebration.

Visitors were greeted with hot chocolate courtesy of Golden Goose Market and delicious cookies courtesy of Mike’s Pastry. These treats added to the festive atmosphere and were especially welcome on a cold and gray day.

Be sure to stop by the park during the month of February to enjoy the messages of love!