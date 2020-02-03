Today is Monday, February 3… Punxsutawney Phil brought good news on Groundhog Day — The forecasting groundhog did NOT see his shadow. Spring is on the way! See more about the weather-predicting rodent.

Notable News: Meritage Restaurant on Boston Waterfront Closing

Continuing the theme of longtime Boston restaurants closing, 17-year old Meritage Restaurant at the Boston Harbor Hotel is closing February 15 to be repurposed as a private event area. The Rowes Wharf Sea Grille and Rowes Wharf Bar within the hotel will remain in operation. Read more at Boston Restaurant Talk.

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Tuesday, February 4

5:00PM Wharf District Council Meeting. The Wharf District Council will host their February meeting at the Boston Harbor Hotel, North Atlantic Room 2nd Floor, 70 Rowes Wharf, see additional details here.

7:00PM Book Talk: Lizabeth Cohen “Saving America’s Cities”. The West End Museum is hosting a talk by prizewinning historian and author Lizabeth Cohen to discuss her book: Saving America’s Cities: Ed Louge and the Struggle to Renew Urban America in the Suburban Age, see additional details here.

Wednesday, February 5

6:00PM 55 India Street NPC Public Meeting. Stop by City Hall on the 9th floor in the BPDA Board Room for a public meeting to review and discuss the proposed changes to the 55 India Street project.

6:30PM Book Talk: “Lost Boston” by Anthony Smmarco. Join the Friends of the North End Library at 25 Parmenter Street for a book talk by Anthony Sammarco, author of “Lost Boston” see additional details here.

From the Community:

North End Architect Finegold Alexander Receives Two Awards for Accessible Design

Finegold Alexander Architects announced that two design projects in iconic buildings—Boston’s City Hall Council Chamber and Old Chapel at UMass Amherst—were recognized with two 2019 William D. Smith Memorial Awards for Accessible Design from The Boston Society of Architects. Read more.

Winter Harbor Cruise Feb. 22

Join Friends of the Boston Harborwalk on Saturday, February 22 for a two-hour, narrated Boston Harbor tour on Boston Harbor Cruise’s Regency. The heated vessel will travel around the Inner Harbor and out past the Boston Harbor Islands. Speakers will discuss the history and evolution of Boston’s waterfront. More information.

