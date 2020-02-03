Event Notices Wharf District Council February Meeting Agenda: 30-36 Batterymarch Street Project, 55 India Street, State Street Renovation; Langham Hotel, The Pinnacle At Central Wharf By Steve Vilkas - Mon, Feb. 3, 2020 183 1 The Wharf District Council will host their February meeting on Tuesday, 2/4 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Boston Harbor Hotel, North Atlantic Room 2nd Floor, 70 Rowes Wharf. The full agenda is listed below. Share this...emailFacebookTwitterRedditLinkedin RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community PLAN: Downtown Development Scenarios Workshop Invites Broad Community Discussion Community Wharf District Public Realm Video: A Vision for the Future Arts & Culture New Year’s Midnight Fireworks Over Boston Harbor [Photo Gallery] 1 COMMENT The Batterymarch St Project should be strongly opposed! Converting 26 residential units into Executive Suites is the LAST thing this area needs! Shame on the owner of the building for this horrible idea. It will only contribute to the housing crisis. We do not need more short term rentals. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of new comments via e-mail
The Batterymarch St Project should be strongly opposed! Converting 26 residential units into Executive Suites is the LAST thing this area needs! Shame on the owner of the building for this horrible idea. It will only contribute to the housing crisis. We do not need more short term rentals.