The Wharf District Council will host their February meeting on Tuesday, 2/4 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Boston Harbor Hotel, North Atlantic Room 2nd Floor, 70 Rowes Wharf. The full agenda is listed below.

  1. The Batterymarch St Project should be strongly opposed! Converting 26 residential units into Executive Suites is the LAST thing this area needs! Shame on the owner of the building for this horrible idea. It will only contribute to the housing crisis. We do not need more short term rentals.

