This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured new businesses, housing, crime, development, music, and more! Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

The North End’s Salem Street has a new and expansive bar-centric destination with this month’s opening of Libertine. The restauranteurs were inspired by the free-spirited nature of the name and the eclectic theme is readily evident in both the drinks and food menu. Read more and see photos here.

Katie Forde, Operations Manager for the City of Boston’s Office of Housing Stability discussed tenant and landlord rights at the February North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) meeting. She stressed support for individuals going through housing emergencies and negotiating leases. Read more and watch the video here.

Boston Police District A-1 provide North End / Waterfront residents an update on recent neighborhood crime incidents on the first Thursday of each month. The February meeting featured ex-boyfriend/girlfriend issues thefts, and three arrests. Read more here.

Boston Residential Group, LLC has submitted a Notice of Project Change (NPC) for the 55 India Street project. Proposed changes include reducing the number of units from 44 smaller units to 29 larger units, creating retail space for a potential restaurant on the ground floor, and dedicating the third floor to five artist-IDP units as an affordable live/work component. Read more here.

Supporters of the North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) Alex and Rumena Senchak recently hosted friends for An Evening of International Chamber Music at the Millennium Towers in downtown. The audience was delighted by a music program representing eleven countries, performed by pianist Dr. Christina Wright-Ivanova, mezzo-soprano Erica Brookhyser, and visiting Ecuadorian flutist Sandra Túrqueres. Read more here.