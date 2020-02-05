Supporters of the North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) Alex and Rumena Senchak hosted friends for An Evening of International Chamber Music at the Millennium Towers in downtown Boston last Saturday evening.

The audience was delighted by a music program representing eleven countries, performed by pianist Dr. Christina Wright-Ivanova, mezzo-soprano Erica Brookhyser, and visiting Ecuadorian flutist Sandra Túrqueres.

The private concert enlightened and introduced many neighbors in downtown Boston to the NEMPAC organization. The music program was a replica of what you would hear in NEMPAC’s Winter Concert Series, a series of intimate, chamber music programs that display the most distinguished, local professional musicians in our City. NEMPAC aims to continue this series to further enrich our local neighborhood through high-quality artistic experiences, while also encouraging local professional artists to stay in Boston and continue adding so much value to our communities’ arts and cultural landscape.

See more photos, courtesy of NEMPAC, in the gallery below. For more information about the winter concert series, visit NEMPAC here.