Boston Residential Group, LLC has submitted a Notice of Project Change (NPC) to the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) for the 55 India Street project.

The development team requested adjustments to the project, originally approved in 2014, with proposed changes involving reducing the number of units from 44 smaller units to 29 larger units. Other changes include creating retail space for a potential restaurant on the ground floor and dedicating the entire third floor to five artist-IDP units as an affordable live/work component.

Minor changes done to the outside of the building would involve eliminating some of the framing expression on the face of the building for a clearer shaped glass, removing some of the balconies, as well as a lighter masonry tone to better match the buildings close to the project.

Conception of the building was conscious of the site’s proximity to the Greenway and developers hope their design will further activate the area with outdoor seating extending from their proposed commercial space. Due to below-grade utilities located beneath the sidewalk on the site, plantings are not viable, but paving improvements are planned.

The project changes originated after the building underwent new ownership, although the developers remain committed to working within the framework of prior building approvals. The project is anticipated to start June 1st with an estimated 18-20 month delivery.

Concerns were raised over the precarious location of the site in regards to where the developers’ staging would be located. With the proposed changes, the 55 India Street project would consist of an approximately 67,000 square foot, 12-story mixed-use building with 4,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor.

The public comment period for the 55 India Street project will conclude on February 10, 2020. Feedback can be submitted here.