The North End / Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the Nazzaro Center, 30 N. Bennet Street.

The Council will hear from Katie Forde, Operations Manager for the City’s Office of Housing Stability, and Denise Dos Santos, Office of Community Engagement. There will be one petition presented for legal occupancy change and exterior rear dormers and decks to be installed at 471-477 Hanover St.

Read the full agenda below.