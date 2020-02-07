This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured movie filming, police, community events, schools, transportation and more! Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

Production of “Godmothered” for the Disney+ streaming movie service began in Boston’s North End this week turning parts of the neighborhood into a Christmastime wonderland. Historic North Square saw the largest transformation, with string lights, garland, fake snow and decorated trees. Read more and see photos here.

Boston Police Department (BPD) Sergeant Steven Moy, in attendance on behalf of Captain Fong, provided a police report at the February Wharf District Council (WDC) meeting. There were seven reported incidents in the area of State St. Read more here.

The Month of Love featuring gigantic candy conversation hearts officially opened under the trellis at Christopher Columbus Park on February 1st. An inspiring field of hearts with quotations about love was a new addition to the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Read more here.

Students from the FIRST Robotics team, FRC3958 “Schrödinger’s Cat,” from Boston College High School recently joined more than a dozen young students at St. John’s School (SJS) in the North End to share their passion for STEM. Read more and see photos here.

Councilors Lydia Edwards (District 1) and Michelle Wu (At-Large) requested a hearing regarding the adoption of transportation benefit ordinances in an attempt to promote public transportation usage in the City of Boston. Read more here.

Editor’s Choice

Boston Lyric Opera (BLO) recently performed Hansel and Gretel for the third-graders at the Eliot Innovation School. As part of the Boston Lyric Opera’s School Partnership program, Artist Classroom Visit 101, performers introduced the students to the art of opera with an interactive one-hour presentation. Read more and see photos here.