Students from the FIRST Robotics team, FRC3958 “Schrödinger’s Cat,” from Boston College High School (BC High) recently joined more than a dozen young students at St. John’s School (SJS) in the North End to share their passion for STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) learning.

Using twelve Lego WeDo kits that had been gifted to SJS from the Archdiocese of Boston, the high school students led second, third, and fourth graders in building and coding their very own working robots.

Each summer, BC High’s FRC3958 students volunteer and assist professional staff teaching BC High’s summer camp for girls and boys in grades 5-8, “Tinkers, Rockers, Gamers, Code!”, where students use kits like the Lego WeDo. More information about the summer camp can be found at www.bchigh.edu/summer.