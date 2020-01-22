Magic Wand Productions will be filming scenes for its new movie Frills in the North End on February 3 and 4, 2020.

On February 3, Salem Street between Prince and Charter Streets will be closed to vehicle traffic. There will be no parking in this closed section from 4 p.m. – 4 a.m. Pedestrians will be able to travel to and from businesses and buildings.

On February 3 and 4, North Square north of the Moon St. split will be closed to vehicle traffic. Garden Court St. between Prince St. and Fleet St., and Prince St. between Garden Court St. and Hanover St. will be closed from 4 p.m. – 4 a.m. Traffic will remain open on the Moon St. side of the Square.

Equipment staging will be on Sun Court St. Parking will also be restricted on Richmond St., Cross St. and Atlantic Ave. Pedestrians will be able to travel to and from businesses and buildings.

Read the full notices from the Frills Location Department below. Contact Liliana Kondracki with any questions or concerns at Liliana.kondracki@disneympp.com or 617-398-7538.