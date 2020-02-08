The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.
Assault & Battery / Deadly Weapon
02/03/20 — 12:39 a.m.
Victim was walking on Prince St. and was struck over the head with a wooden folding table by an unknown suspect. Suspect fled on foot. Victim was bleeding from the top of the head but was refusing medical attention at this time.
Breaking & Entering / Residential
01/28/20 — 2:43 a.m.
Male suspect (ex-boyfriend) arrested on Salem St. after entering the female victim’s Prince St. apartment without permission.