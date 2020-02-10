Boston City Group, Inc. Sells North Station’s 262 Friend Street

*Sponsored Post*

Boston, MA: 262-264 Friend Street, a 14,316 SF keystone building located in the the center of Boston’s booming North Station, was sold on February 4, 2020 for $4,500,000.

Boston City Group, Inc.’s Caroline Ligotti, Emily McGranaghan and Linda Redeker represented the Seller and procured the buyer.

Originally built in 1899 and expanded in the early 2000’s, 262 Friend Street is 100% leased to a long term tenant.

Friend Street is located in Boston’s vibrant North Station Submarket within less than a half-block of both TD Garden and North Station a major hub for AMTRAK, the MBTA Green and Orange Subway lines, and the Commuter Rail. North Station is one of Boston’s premier, fastest-growing and most concentrated Live-Work-Play & Ride Neighborhoods.

Since 2009, North Station has seen the completion of over 2.3M SF in new commercial mixed-use projects, including over 1,700 luxury residential units including Hub on Causeway that will ultimately feature over 1.5 million square feet of shops, restaurants, a 440-unit/38-floor residential tower, a 260 room hotel, and a 21-story office building….The neighborhood is also the site of more than 3M SF currently in the active construction pipeline.

Boston City Group, Inc. also previously brokered the sale of neighboring 268-272 Friend Street aka the Hilton’s Tent City Building, in North Station. The BCG Team specializes in sourcing and brokering commercial and multi-family investments, and urban development opportunities throughout Greater Boston and the New England, New York and Washington DC metro areas.

