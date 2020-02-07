Event Notices Nazzaro Center Hosts 55+ Coffee Social Hour on February 12th By Laurie DElia - Fri, Feb. 7, 2020 7 0 Join the Nazzaro Center for a free 55+ Coffee Social Hour on Wednesday, February 12th, 6:30-8:30pm. Come meet your neighbors and socialize with friends, new and old. There will be plenty of sweets and coffee. Share this...emailFacebookTwitterRedditLinkedin RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Event Notices Nazzaro Center & North End Against Drugs Nashoba Valley Snow Tubing Announcements BCYF Nazzaro Center Thanks Local Businesses for Support of 55+ Dance Party Announcements Babysitting Classes – Register Jan. 30 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of new comments via e-mail