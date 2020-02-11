Today is Tuesday, February 11 and cities all over the country are controlling their traffic by banning cars from major streets. Mass Streets Blog asked some local advocates where Massachusetts should create their own, read more here.

6:30PM FOCCP Monthly Meeting at Mariner’s House. Stop by 11 North Square on the 2nd floor for the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park monthly meeting, see additional details here.

The coronavirus hit a new milestone this past weekend with the death toll surpassed the SARS crisis of 2002 and misconceptions of the virus have been fueling its economic effects. Chinatown business owners have recently commented on the diminishing number of customers since the first case in the state was confirmed, read more on Boston.com.

Wednesday, February 12

Voter Registration Deadline. The deadline to register to vote or to update voter profiles for the Presidential Primary is Wednesday, February 12, 2020. On February 12, the Election Department will be open until 8:00 p.m. for those who want to register to vote. Fore more information on how to register to vote, please visit sec.state.ma.us/ovr/

5:30PM Coffee Social Hour 55+ at Nazzaro Center. Join the Nazzaro Center for a free 55+ Coffee Social Hour. Come meet your neighbors and socialize with friends, new and old, see additional details here.

5:30PM Friends of the NE Library Meeting. Stop by the North End Library at 25 Parmenter Street and join in helping the Friends of the North End Brand Library.

6:30PM Introduction to Opera at the North End Library. Join us at 25 Parmenter Street to learn about the history and highlights of this 400-year-old genre, with a lecture and live performance of some of opera’s most beloved pieces, see additional details here.

7:00PM Reflections on Boston’s West End Lecture Series: Urban Renewal. The West End Museum is hosting a lecture series titled “Reflections on Boston’s West End: The Origins & Lessons of Urban Renewal.” The first talk in the series will be “Urban Renewal & the People of the West End Demolition”, see additional details here.

Thursday, February 13

3:30PM Mindful Minis. Join Mindful Minis teacher Lauren after school at the North End Library for a stress-reducing and wellness-promoting activity! Activities will include breathing exercises, mindful coloring, yoga, emotional awareness, and sensory description exercises, see additional details here.

4:00PM 30-Minute Reads Club at the North End Library. Short on time but still want to enjoy meaningful writing? Then 30-Minute Reads Club may be for you! As fun as fiction but full of facts, long-form journalism articles are substantive reads on a wide variety of current topics, accessible online, and take 30 minutes or less to read. We will meet every other Thursday to discuss them. Articles will be accessible through longform.org. Email jhawes@bpl.org to sign up. Once you are signed up, the link to the week’s article will be emailed to you.

7:00PM NEWRA Monthly Meeting at Nazzaro Center. Stop by 30 North Bennet Street for the North End Waterfront Residents Association Meeting, see additional details here.

