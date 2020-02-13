With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, there’s no shortage of opportunities to celebrate the ones we care about – or even treat ourselves to a bit of fun. Here are just a few ideas to shape our understanding…

Valentine’s Day:

Taking place at noon, the Children’s Museum is offering visitors a chance to create their own special valentines for family and friends.

The Friends Of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) recently inaugurated their Month of Love with Valentine-themed lights. “Follow Your Heart“, a heart-filled Valentine’s Day experience will take place at the waterfront park Friday evening at 7pm. The Friends will be handing out personal-sized pink hearts on which visitors are welcome to write messages and then hang them on the trellis columns. The “Tunnel Of Love’ Instagram contest will also be taking place. In addition, visitors can stop by the Long Wharf Marriott Waterline restaurant and mention the Tunnel of Love and your dinner will be discounted 15% (food only) and enjoy $6 select appetizers at Joe’s American Bar and Grill just by mentioning the Tunnel of Love.

The North End branch of the BPL (Boston Public Library) will be screening “Ninotchka” (1939) as part of the Friday Film series beginning at 1pm. Starring Greta Garbo, Melvyn Douglas and Ina Claire. Before or after viewing the film, visitors can view the Venetian Diorama as well as the peace-inspired artwork created by the library’s youngest patrons.

Frog Pond has been a popular destination for ice skating for quite some time and the Snowport Winter Village in the Seaport has its charms, but locals know our “inside secret” for skating fun is the Steriti Rink, complete with its waterfront views.

If you choose to skate or not, a stroll around the North End, is another great idea. Walking through newly renovated Prado and North Square, All Saints Way, Saint Leonard’s Peace Garden, Copp’s Hill Burying Ground, browsing through our eateries and shops – all part of Boston’s oldest residential community can offer a chance for residents and newcomers alike to fall in love with our neighborhood.

St Valentine’s Display on Battery Street

For self-love as well as what we can share with others, the Armenian Heritage Park, with its circular labyrinthine walking path and abstract sculpture seated on top of a reflecting pool, may provide a chance to rest and relax.

Valentine’s Day Weekend

Beginning at 1pm, Faneuil Hall Marketplace is holding the “Longest Kiss in Boston” contest. Competing against 49 other couples, partners will have to keep an item (TBD) between their lips as long as they can – “no leaning, no hands” for a chance to win a prize pack offered by merchants including Anthem Kitchen +Bar, Best of Boston, Old Town Trolley Tours Boston, Oyster Bar, Stuck On Stickpins and Regina Pizzeria.

Enjoy live music throughout the contest, and if you’d like to dance along, Boston Swing Central instructors will be offering free lessons. Beginners are welcome – no partner necessary. We can’t guarantee you’ll meet your next valentine at the dance, but there will be another swinging set featuring The Easy Winners Sextet playing until 3:30PM.

At 6PM, Lyracle – an ensemble dedicated to repertoire featuring voice and viol-family instruments will be performing at I AM Books. Founded in 2018, the duo are known for historically informed performances presented to audiences both familiar and unfamiliar with early music.

We hope you’ll get some inspiration from these suggestions. Happy Valentine’s Day everyone and thank you for continuing to show the NorthEndWaterfront the love of your readership throughout the year!