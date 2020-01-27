Join The Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) at the park’s well-known trellis for A Month of Love this February!

On February 1 at 3 p.m. the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park will officially open a ‘Month of Love’ under the trellis at Christopher Columbus Park. Visitors will be greeted at the Greenway end of the trellis with Valentine-themed lights, music, and giant ‘candy’ hearts. Browse a field of hearts for messages of love; take photos; enter our Instagram photo contest (@foccp) for a grand prize; and enjoy hot chocolate compliments of the Marriott Long Wharf Hotel.

Beat those Winter Blues by warming your heart with thoughts of love! Come one, come all, alone or with your good friends, a date, engaged partner, married partner, family, or your beloved pet. Join in the celebration of the ‘Month of Love’ in Christopher Columbus Park, 110 Atlantic Avenue, Boston.