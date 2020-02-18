The North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) began their February meeting with a series of important updates and committee reports. Watch the full presentation below or skip to points of interest using the timeline.

President Cheryl Delgreco opened the meeting with a reminder that the Harbor Garage redevelopment project will be discussed at a public meeting on Thursday, February 27 at 6 p.m. at the Marriott Long Wharf. Their impact advisory meeting will be held on March 4. The 60-day public comment period on this project is open now through April 3, 2020. The Conservation Law Foundation and Harbor Towers have filed lawsuits against the project.

(3:38) Kirsten Hoffman, newly elected as NEWRA’s representative on the Greenway Conservancy Board, presented updates:

On Friday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m., the Boston Architectural College (BAC) will present the second stage of their study of the Nazzaro Center’s potential future uses. Hoffman reminded everyone that this is not related to the City’s process for the new community center.

The Greenway has completed the installation of its sixth annual Chinese public art installation. There will be a meet-and-greet with the artist on Feb. 25 from 5:00–7:00 p.m. at Radian, 120 Kingston St, Boston, MA 02111.

(6:07) Ellen Hume reminded attendees that the proposal to covert the St. Leonard’s Rectory at 14. N. Bennet St. to eight residential units and a one-story addition with rear decks and roof decks will be heard by the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) on Feb. 25 at 10:30 a.m. at City Hall room 801. NEWRA voted in opposition to this project at their December meeting.

(8:44) Victor Brogna gave the Zoning, Licensing, and Construction (ZLC) committee report. The two items on the January meeting were the two to be voted on at this NEWRA meeting: 471-477 Hanover St. and 27 Sheafe St.

Brogna also shared a comment that in recent past the licensing board seems to forget that NEWRA exists. He wants the new neighborhood liaison, when appointed, to remind the licensing board that the community process is not complete until both NEWNC and NEWRA have acted on a liquor license. The license should not be on the agenda until that happens.

The next NEWRA meeting will be March 12 at 7 p.m. at the Nazzaro Center, 30 N. Bennet Street.