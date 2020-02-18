Welcome back to our weekly update that highlights some of the cases appearing on 311 in the North End/Waterfront neighborhoods. All 311 cases are public information and can be found at 311.boston.gov.

This 311 user writes, “Damaged pot hole/street lighting box that causes loud noise when driven over that’s disruptive to neighborhood.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on February 17, 2020 and remains open as of February 18, 2020.

This 311 user says, “Hello – Can you please repaint the crosswalks on the corners of Prince Street and Salem Street in the North End?? They are almost all gone and it is getting very dangerous to cross the street. THANK YOU!!”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on August 18, 2017 an was closed on February 11, 2020 with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Resolved.”

This 311 user says, “Lamp bulb is out.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on December 10, 2017 an was closed on February 6, 2020 with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Resolved. Light has been repaired at this location 800L DP.”

