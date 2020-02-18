The Boston City Council will hold a public hearing on legislation filed by District 1 Councilor Lydia Edwards (North End, Charlestown, and East Boston) regarding the Zoning Board of Appeal (ZBA) on Tuesday, February 25 at 4 p.m. in the Ianella Chamber, 5th floor of Boston City Hall.

Councilor Edwards spoke about her goals to reform the ZBA as part of her legislative updates to the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) at their December meeting. A similar discussion took place at the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) January meeting.

A fact sheet, provided by Councilor Edwards’ Office, is displayed below. Click to enlarge.

Members of the public are invited to attend and testify at this public hearing. If you have not testified at a Council hearing before, please arrive five minutes before the call of the hearing to sign up and become familiar with the hearing format, testimony locations and sound system. Please bring 15 copies of any written documentation you wish to present.

Written comments may be made part of the record and available to all Councilors by sending them by email, fax or mail to arrive before the hearing:

Mail Address: Docket #0233, City Council, City Hall, 5th Floor, Boston MA 02201

Fax Number: 617-635-4203 Attn: Christine O’Donnell, Docket #0233