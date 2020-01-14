The North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) nominated Kirsten Hoffman as the NEWRA’s representative to Greenway Conservancy Board replacing Robyn Reed who completed her six-year term on the Board.

“The interrelationship of the historic North End and the Greenway is vital to both, particularly as we see more development,” said Hoffman in a letter handed out at the NEWRA meeting. She also mentioned advocating for improved connections between the Greenway and the North End / Waterfront, including areas along Cross Street and the Central Artery ramps.

North End Greenway Parks (Photo by Matt Conti)

Hoffman lives adjacent to the Greenway and has been a North End resident for over 20 years as well as a founding member of the Friends of Cutillo Park. She is general counsel at a real estate investment company and has been on the Boston Landmarks Commission since 2007. In her prior work experience, she witnessed the founding stages of the Greenway during the Big Dig when the Central Artery came down.

NEWRA also thanked Robyn Reed for being the initial representative of the group on the Greenway Conservancy Board since it was reformed in 2012 and local groups were legislated to have voting members.