Today is Tuesday, January 14 and the Parent University Monthly Leadership Forum on “Why Shared Decision Making Groups Are Important”, originally scheduled for December 10th has been rescheduled for January 28, 2020 at the same location (the Roslindale Community Center) from 6:30 pm to 8 pm.

6:30PM FOCCP Monthly Meeting at Mariner’s House. All are welcome to attend monthly meetings at 11 North Square on the 2nd floor, where we plan upcoming events and recap recent Park news, see additional details here.

We’re just about half way through the month and if you’ve been good about sticking to ‘Dry January’ here are 3 places to visit to help you get make the most of these last two weeks, including some great options from Parla in the North End, read more on Boston.com.

Wednesday, January 15

1919 Great Molasses Flood Disaster Anniversary. The Boston Molasses Disaster, also known as the Great Molasses Flood and the Great Boston Molasses Tragedy, occurred on January 15, 1919, in the North End neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts in the United States.

10:30AM Celebrate What Unites Us. Stop by The KITCHEN at the Boston Public Market and pay tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr. on the occasion of his birthday and highlight the African Heritage Diet with a Chef from OLDWAYS preparing a signature dish for all to enjoy, RSVP here.

6:30PM Book Discussion Club. Join the North End Library at 25 Parmenter Street for the January book discussion club. January’s selection is Flowers for Algernon (1966) by Daniel Keyes. Copies of the book may be picked up at the library’s front desk.

Thursday, January 16

3:30PM Mindful Minis. Join Mindful Minis teacher Lauren at the North End Library after school for a stress-reducing and wellness-promoting activity! Activities will include breathing exercises, mindful coloring, yoga, emotional awareness, and sensory description exercises, see additional details here.

The North End Waterfront (NEW) Health along with the Nazzaro Center will be offering once again babysitting classes for children ages 11 and up, continue reading.



