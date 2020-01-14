The Lightship Nantucket or Nantucket Shoals was the name given to the light vessel that, established in 1854, marked the hazardous Nantucket Shoals south of Nantucket Island. Several ships have been commissioned and served at the Nantucket Shoals lightship station and have been called Nantucket.

This particular Nantucket Lightship has been converted into a houseboat and was recently docked along Commercial Wharf. View photos of the inside in the Boston Magazine.

Photo submitted by Bob Somerville.

“Neighborhood Photo” is a regular feature on NorthEndWaterfront.com. Send in your photos using our Submit a Post form, via email to info@northendwaterfront.com or tag @northend.waterfront on Instagram. Please include a caption or story telling us about your photo.

See past neighborhood photo posts.