The next program hosted by the Friends of the North End Library is “Lost Boston,” which traces the cherished places in Boston that time, progress, and fashion swept aside before concerned citizens and the National Register of Historic Places could save them from the wrecker’s ball or the graveyard of history. You will be saddened to learn of the historical sites that Bostonians have lost over time due to demolishment, casualty, or neglect.

Wednesday February 5, 2020

6:30 p.m.

North End Library, 25 Parmenter Street

Our author is Anthony Sammarco, an award-winning historian and author of over seventy books on the history and development of Boston. Anthony is well known to our North End audience through his books about Boston and his many talks at the North End Library. Anthony lectures widely on Boston’s history and development, and has taught history at Boston University. He lives in Boston and enjoys being in the North End.

Also, remember our continuing daily book sale on the shelves near the front door and in the back of the library. Our book sales are the source of our funds to pay for these exciting programs. Buy a current bestseller and leave a favorite book you have read and repeat! You enjoy your book, you have no clutter at home, someone else enjoys your book, and the Friends receives funds – everyone is happy!

