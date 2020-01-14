The concept of a free MBTA bus system has been gaining momentum as traffic and transit problems continue to worsen in the Boston area.

At-large City Councilor Michelle Wu has been arguing for free buses since early last year, but now the concept is being discussed in wider circles, as evident by a recent article in the Boston Globe.

Those in favor of a free MBTA bus system think this will decrease traffic as more people will opt to ride a free bus, and point to examples where this is already working for other cities such as Lawrence, MA and Kansas City, MO.

Those against a free bus system say the MBTA cannot afford to lose this revenue while in the midst of trying to improve service. Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack told the Globe, “I’d like to provide a bus service that’s good enough that people are willing to pay for it, rather than concede that service is terrible and we should offer it for free.”

Others are suggesting a middle route with staggered pricing to offer discounts to, for example, low-income riders.

What do you think? Should the MBTA buses be free? Or is that not the solution to our transportation woes? Vote in our poll and add your comments in the section below!

