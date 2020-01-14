Police & Fire Car Fire on Hull Street By NorthEndWaterfront.com - Tue, Jan. 14, 2020 109 0 Boston Fire Department put down a car fire on Hull Street on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 1:00pm. Smoke was seen throughout the neighborhood as shown in the video below. No injuries were reported. Photo/video by Chad Jackson. Share this...emailFacebookTwitterRedditLinkedin RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Announcements Remembering Jason Menard and Thanking our Firefighters People Bonetti Confetti Blizzard on Hull Street Police & Fire Police Seek to Identify Arson Suspects in the North End LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of new comments via e-mail