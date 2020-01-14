Welcome back to our weekly update that highlights some of the cases appearing on 311 in the North End/Waterfront neighborhoods. All 311 cases are public information and can be found at 311.boston.gov.

This 311 user writes, “Again!!”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted, opened, and closed on January 13, 2020 with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Resolved. Trash sent for collection. Ticket has been issued.”

This 311 user says, “Public street trees: 2 mature honey locusts near Prince Building, and one near adjacent building @ 205 Commercial St.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on January 7 and closed on January 9 with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Resolved. A case was made previously to prune the trees in question.”

This 311 user writes, “Street Light Control Box left open on corner of North and Clark St. North End.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted, opened and closed on January 6 with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Resolved. Secured control box door.”

