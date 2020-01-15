Today is Wednesday, January 15 and over 100 years ago The Boston Molasses Disaster, also known as the Great Molasses Flood and the Great Boston Molasses Tragedy, occurred in the North End neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts in the United States, read more here.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

10:30AM Celebrate What Unites Us. Stop by The KITCHEN at the Boston Public Market and pay tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr. on the occasion of his birthday and highlight the African Heritage Diet with a Chef from OLDWAYS preparing a signature dish for all to enjoy, RSVP here.

6:30PM Book Discussion Club. Join the North End Library at 25 Parmenter Street for the January book discussion club. January’s selection is Flowers for Algernon (1966) by Daniel Keyes. Copies of the book may be picked up at the library’s front desk.

Notable News:

A Zoning Board of Appeal hearing regarding the Residents’ Association Opposition to a Five-Story Addition at 97 Salem Street was deferred after starting over an hour and a half late due to attendance – drawing an uproar of anger from North End residents waiting to attend, read more on Universal Hub.

Snowy Corner:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Thursday, January 16

3:30PM Mindful Minis. Join Mindful Minis teacher Lauren at the North End Library after school for a stress-reducing and wellness-promoting activity! Activities will include breathing exercises, mindful coloring, yoga, emotional awareness, and sensory description exercises, see additional details here.

Need to submit a post? Great, start here!

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. Follow @northend.waterfront on Instagram and tag #northend or #bostonwaterfront to have your photo featured!

*Become a Patron (Rewards!)* or *Make a One-Time Contribution*

Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable to our local organization. It only takes a minute. Thank you.