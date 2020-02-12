On Friday, February 21 at 7:00 pm at the Nazzaro Center (30 N. Bennet St.), the Gateway Program of the Boston Architectural College (BAC) will present the second phase of its study of the Nazzaro building.

The Gateway Program team consists of BAC students who have been studying the history and potential future uses of the Nazzaro building with the goal of keeping the building for community use. The presentation is open to all—please join us!

