The reconfiguration of the Abstract Sculpture at the Armenian Heritage Park on the Greenway will take place on Sunday, April 19 at 7:30 a.m.

Annually in early spring, the Abstract Sculpture, a split rhomboid dodecahedron made of steel and aluminum, is reconfigured, symbolic of all who pulled away from their country of origin and came to these Massachusetts shores, establishing themselves in new and different ways, contributing to the richness of American life and culture.

A crane will lift, pull apart and reconfigure the two halves of the split rhomboid dodecahedron to create a new sculptural shape. See photos from last year’s reconfiguration.

Coffee & Conversation with the Park’s architectural designer and the reconfiguration team will take place from 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Coffee provided by Starbucks.

RSVP appreciated to hello@armenianheritagepark.org.