The BCYF Nazzaro Center and North End Against Drugs (NEAD) recently sponsored a trip to the Nashoba Valley Tubing Park!

Over thirty families and friends participated in the event. See photos from their sunny experience on the slopes below.

Nazzaro Center Director Steven Siciliano thanked all the parents and children who showed up to make this event a success. He also gave a special shout out to John and Patricia Romano and all the staff at the Nazzaro Center and NEAD.