Here's what else you need to know for today…

11:00AM Children’s Winter Festival on the Boston Common. During vacation week for public schools the Parks Department has planned an event full of entertainment including the 45-foot-long Toboggan Tunnel mountainous adventure with twin roller lanes, the Snow Mazing maze, the Snowzilla Jr. inflatable winter-themed slide, a ride on the three-car Trackless Train, and hands-on games including Giant Connect4, Baggo, Giant Horseshoes, Inflatable Skee Ball, and much more.

11:00AM Open Air Art Studio at Faneuil Hall. Join our resident art instructors for multiple arts and crafts including a watercolor mono-print station, a bracelet-making weaving station and a painting station. All you need to do is bring your imagination and we’ll provide the rest. Families are encouraged to stop by for one activity or rotate through all three, see additional details here.

1:30PM Drop-In Family Activities: Colonial Kids Corner. Try on reproduction colonial clothes, just like the ones Paul Revere’s kids wore, write with quill pens, or play an 18th century game with your family members, see additional details here.

5:30PM Community Paint Night at the North End Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. In an effort to bring the North End together, the Marquis Rehab (70 Fulton Street) is hosting a free community paint night! Refreshments will be served. Everyone of all ages is welcome, see additional details here.

Across the Harbor:

The long-talked about revival of commuter boats from the East Boston side of the harbor now finally seem to be turning into action as Massport has submitted a notice of intent to the city to build a new dock at Lewis Mall, read more on The Boston Globe.

Intersection of History, Culture and Great Food:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Friday, February 21

11:00AM Puppet Shows and Puppet Making Workshops at Faneuil Hall. Rosalita’s Puppets presents a fun hand puppet show for the whole family hosted by Aunty Goose (Mother Goose’s sister). Enjoy her many puppet friends including a dragon, a rabbit, a princess and a Golden Goose. The half hour show includes singing and audience participation followed by time to meet the puppets, see additional details here.

1:00PM Friday Film: “His Girl Friday” (1940). Stop by the North End Library for their Friday film series featuring His Girl Friday from 1940. The film is about A newspaper editor who uses every trick in the book to keep his ace reporter ex-wife from remarrying.

1:30PM Drop-In Family Activities: Colonial Kids Corner at the Paul Revere House. Try on reproduction colonial clothes, just like the ones Paul Revere’s kids wore, write with quill pens, or play an 18th century game with your family members, see additional details here.

3:30PM Teen Creative Writing Group. Stop by the North End Library and use writing prompts to spark new ideas or work on your own creative writing project. Share your writing if you choose, and get feedback from other teen writers in a supportive, pressure-free space.

6:30PM Sports Night for 10-12 Year Olds. he BCYF Nazzaro Center is offering two events for children during February school vacation week, see additional details here.

7:00PM Boston Architectural College Presents Study of Nazzaro Building. The Gateway Program of the Boston Architectural College (BAC) will present the second phase of its study of the Nazzaro building, see additional details here.

Saturday, February 22

11:30AM Winter Wander at Peddocks Island. Boston Harbor Now, in conjunction with the Boston Harbor Islands National and State Park and Boston Harbor Cruises, is hosting the Winter Wander, an unforgettable winter day of exploring, fun, and discovery, see additional details here.

4:00PM A History of African-American Cycling in Boston.The West End Museum is hosting author Lorenz Finison who will give a talk combining material from his first two books, Boston’s Cycling Craze and Boston’s 20th Century Bicycling Renaissance, see additional details here.

From the Community:

Please consider helping a fellow, local Italian-American with her doctoral research related to the experience of Italian-American college students in the United States. All responses will remain strictly confidential. Your participation in this study will add to a growing body of research related to our unique experience, continue reading.

