The BCYF Nazzaro Center is offering two events for children during February school vacation week. For those age 6-9, there will be BINGO on Wednesday, February 19 at 6:30 p.m. Non-members must complete a waiver. For those age 10-12, there will be sports night on February 21 at 6:30 p.m. Non-members must complete a waiver.

See flyers below for more information! Contact Laurie D’Elia at Laurie.delia@boston.gov with questions.