Today is Tuesday, February 18 and before John Wilkes Booth became Abe Lincoln’s assassin and before Boston Corbett became Booth’s assassin, both knew the neighborhoods well and walked the downtown streets many times, maybe even crossing paths on Tremont Street a time or two, read more on Universal Hub.

11:00AM Call Upon a Colonial: Rachel Revere at Home. Stop by the Revere House for a chat with Paul’s wife, Rachel (portrayed by History At Play’s Judith Kalaora) as she roams throughout the site. You may come across her in the house, the garden, or relaxing in the courtyard if the weather is fine, see additional details here.

11:00AM Scavenger Hunt at Faneuil Hall. Baseball season is only a few weeks away and the Sox need your help! “Prof. Yan Kee” has stolen all of the red socks in Boston and hidden them in a vault at Faneuil Hall! Pick up your case file from the Faneuil Hall Detective Agency in the Upper Rotunda and find the clues hidden around the neighborhood. Be one of the first 200 kids to find all of the clues and win a prize. Parents can even enter to win an amazing Red Sox Prize Pack, see additional details here.

The BAA is “carefully monitoring” the spread of coronavirus ahead of this spring’s Boston Marathon after yesterday’s announcement of another major race, Japan’s Tokyo Marathon, shutting out tens of thousands of runners and only letting elite athletes compete this year to reduce risk, read more on the Boston Herald.

North End at Sunset:

Wednesday, February 19

11:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us at the Boston Public Market. The two part monthly series, a collaboration of the City of Boston, The KITCHEN at the Boston Public Market and Friends of Heritage Park, celebrates the immigrant experience while building community and cross-cultural understanding. Each month highlights the country of origin of many Boston residents. During the winter months, the program is only held at The KITCHEN.

11:00AM Become a Magician with Jason Escape. Kids can join veteran Faneuil Hall street performer Jason Escape for a workshop on creating your own magic props. But that’s not all…watch Jason perform magic and learn some of the secrets of the trade. Amaze your friends and family with the tricks that you will learn. It’s family fun for moms and dads too, see additional details here.

12:30PM Become A Circus Performer with The Flyin’ Hawaiian. Learn the latest in circus tricks from street performer The Flyin’ Hawaiian – Sara Kunz. In this specialized circus workshop, kids will discover the art of hula hooping and juggling. Join the fun and become a master of the circus in this interactive workshop offered continuously during the time period, see additional details here.

6:30PM BINGO for 6-9 Year Olds. The BCYF Nazzaro Center is offering two events for children during February school vacation week, see additional details here.

6:30PM Book Discussion Club at the North End Library. February’s Book is Exit West by Moshin Hamid (2017). Copies can be picked up at the library’s front desk.

7:00PM Lecture Series: Urban Renewal & the People of the West End. The West End Museum presents “Reflections on Boston’s West End: The Origins & Lessons of Urban Renewal,” a lecture series that provides a comprehensive examination of the forces that led to the urban renewal programs in mid-20th century America, see additional details here.

Thursday, February 20

11:00AM Children’s Winter Festival on the Boston Common. “Come join us for the Children’s Winter Festival with free, fun activities during vacation week for Boston Public Schools,” said Mayor Walsh. “The Parks Department has planned an event full of entertainment giving children and families an opportunity to get outside and enjoy the season on Boston Common.”Attractions will include the 45-foot-long Toboggan Tunnel mountainous adventure with twin roller lanes, the Snow Mazing maze, the Snowzilla Jr. inflatable winter-themed slide, a ride on the three-car Trackless Train, and hands-on games including Giant Connect4, Baggo, Giant Horseshoes, Inflatable Skee Ball, and much more.

11:00AM Open Air Art Studio at Faneuil Hall. Join our resident art instructors for multiple arts and crafts including a watercolor mono-print station, a bracelet-making weaving station and a painting station. All you need to do is bring your imagination and we’ll provide the rest. Families are encouraged to stop by for one activity or rotate through all three, see additional details here.

1:30PM Drop-In Family Activities: Colonial Kids Corner. Try on reproduction colonial clothes, just like the ones Paul Revere’s kids wore, write with quill pens, or play an 18th century game with your family members, see additional details here.

5:30PM Community Paint Night at the North End Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. In an effort to bring the North End together, the Marquis Rehab (70 Fulton Street) is hosting a free community paint night! Refreshments will be served. Everyone of all ages is welcome, see additional details here.

