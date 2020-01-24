Event Notices Community Paint Night at North End Rehab Feb. 20 By Rita Pagliuca - Fri, Jan. 24, 2020 12 0 In an effort to bring the North End together, the Marquis Rehab (70 Fulton Street) is hosting a free community paint night! Refreshments will be served. Everyone of all ages is welcome. Share this...emailFacebookTwitterRedditLinkedin RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Announcements NEMPAC Outreach Concert at North End Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center Health & Environment North End Rehab’s Ribbon Cutting Unveils New Facility Changes Announcements North End Rehab Celebrates Fisherman’s Feast LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of new comments via e-mail