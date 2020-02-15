NORTH-END-PAINT-NIGHT-.jpg

In an effort to bring the North End together, the Marquis Rehab (70 Fulton Street) is hosting a free community paint night! Refreshments will be served. Everyone of all ages is welcome.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

  1. Hi I am a frequent visitor, however, not a resident. Would it be possible to join in on the North End Rehab Paint night on Feb 20 and if so is there a cost? Thank you!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here