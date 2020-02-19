Today is Wednesday, February 19 and Dine Out Boston – aka Restaurant Week Boston – is a great way for diners to experiences some of the best the city has to offer, while being a bit more budget conscious. Read more about some of the amazing deals for the upcoming week in March on Boston.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

11:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us at the Boston Public Market. The two part monthly series, a collaboration of the City of Boston, The KITCHEN at the Boston Public Market and Friends of Heritage Park, celebrates the immigrant experience while building community and cross-cultural understanding. Each month highlights the country of origin of many Boston residents. During the winter months, the program is only held at The KITCHEN.

11:00AM Become a Magician with Jason Escape. Kids can join veteran Faneuil Hall street performer Jason Escape for a workshop on creating your own magic props. But that’s not all…watch Jason perform magic and learn some of the secrets of the trade. Amaze your friends and family with the tricks that you will learn. It’s family fun for moms and dads too, see additional details here.

12:30PM Become A Circus Performer with The Flyin’ Hawaiian. Learn the latest in circus tricks from street performer The Flyin’ Hawaiian – Sara Kunz. In this specialized circus workshop, kids will discover the art of hula hooping and juggling. Join the fun and become a master of the circus in this interactive workshop offered continuously during the time period, see additional details here.

6:30PM BINGO for 6-9 Year Olds. The BCYF Nazzaro Center is offering two events for children during February school vacation week, including BINGO on Wednesday! See additional details here.

6:30PM Book Discussion Club at the North End Library. February’s Book is Exit West by Moshin Hamid (2017). Copies can be picked up at the library’s front desk.

7:00PM Lecture Series: Urban Renewal & the People of the West End. The West End Museum presents “Reflections on Boston’s West End: The Origins & Lessons of Urban Renewal,” a lecture series that provides a comprehensive examination of the forces that led to the urban renewal programs in mid-20th century America, see additional details here.

Notable News:

According to RateBeer, a website focused on consumer-driver beer ratings, Trillium Brewing placed 3rd in their Best Brewers in the World category with Tree House Brewing following in 4th place, read more on Boston.com.

Signs of the North End:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Thursday, February 20

11:00AM Children’s Winter Festival on the Boston Common. During vacation week for public schools the Parks Department has planned an event full of entertainment including the 45-foot-long Toboggan Tunnel mountainous adventure with twin roller lanes, the Snow Mazing maze, the Snowzilla Jr. inflatable winter-themed slide, a ride on the three-car Trackless Train, and hands-on games including Giant Connect4, Baggo, Giant Horseshoes, Inflatable Skee Ball, and much more.

11:00AM Open Air Art Studio at Faneuil Hall. Join our resident art instructors for multiple arts and crafts including a watercolor mono-print station, a bracelet-making weaving station and a painting station. All you need to do is bring your imagination and we’ll provide the rest. Families are encouraged to stop by for one activity or rotate through all three, see additional details here.

1:30PM Drop-In Family Activities: Colonial Kids Corner. Try on reproduction colonial clothes, just like the ones Paul Revere’s kids wore, write with quill pens, or play an 18th century game with your family members, see additional details here.

5:30PM Community Paint Night at the North End Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. In an effort to bring the North End together, the Marquis Rehab (70 Fulton Street) is hosting a free community paint night! Refreshments will be served. Everyone of all ages is welcome, see additional details here.

Need to submit a post? Great, start here!

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. Follow @northend.waterfront on Instagram and tag #northend or #bostonwaterfront to have your photo featured!

*Become a Patron (Rewards!)* or *Make a One-Time Contribution*

Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable to our local organization. It only takes a minute. Thank you.