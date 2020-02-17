The Eliot School in Boston’s North End celebrated the joy of reading aloud with its first annual Read Aloud Day on Wednesday, February 12.

Teachers, students, and guest community readers from North End Waterfront Health (NEW Health) read aloud to Eliot students across all three buildings encompassing grades Kindergarten through 8.

Eliot Principal Traci Walker Griffith shared a special thank you and shout out to the Eliot’s partners from NEW Health: Dr. McLoughlin, Dr. Ketro, CEO Jim Luisi, and Mary Wright, health educator and Eliot School founding governing board member for bringing their joy of learning and reading into the community during this inaugural event.

Book titles included I Am Enough, Sulwe, The Day the Crayons Quit, How to Code a Sandcastle, Grumpy Monkey, Even Superheroes Make Mistakes, The Three Billy Goats Gruff, and The Lorax (just to name a few!).

“‘Reading is Thinking!’ has always been part of the fiber of the Eliot School,” said Principal Griffith.

Photos courtesy of the Eliot School.