The Boston Planning & Development Agency will hold a public meeting about the redevelopment of the Harbor Garage on February 10 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. in the Fort Point Room, 2nd floor at 290 Congress Street.

The project description states it will include approximately 865,000 square feet of residential (approximately 200 units), office, and ground-floor retail and other uses to activate the streetscape, in a single building with below-grade parking, as well as improvements to the Harborwalk and extensive public realm improvements.

Chiofaro publicly released its design for the 600-foot tower last week, calling it “The Pinnacle at Central Wharf.”

Harbor Towers residents have been intensely opposed to the development as has the Conservation Law Foundation, saying the proposed height is more than three times allowed by the Ch. 91 waterfront standard. Both have filed lawsuits that will now run in parallel with the city and state project review.

Project proponents emphasize that the open space is concentrated on the North side, near the New England Aquarium, and that the outside Harborwalk will be part of 28,000 sq. ft. of open space, meeting the 50% Chapter 91 requirement set forth under the recent Downtown Waterfront Municipal Harbor Plan. Don Chiofaro, Founder and President of The Chiofaro Company, says the project is “driven by a desire to elevate Boston to the short list of truly extraordinary global waterfronts.”

Learn more and share your opinions at the BPDA meeting on Monday, February 10.