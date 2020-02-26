North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC)’s 6th Annual Perform-a-thon for Music Scholarships and Educational Programs will take place on Saturday, March 28, 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m., at City Winery Haymarket Lounge.

The event will consist of a four-hour show of back-to-back performances by NEMPAC students, faculty, and classes. This year’s event is open to the public and will include festive kids activity table, raffles, and goody bags for all participating students. It’s an exciting community event in which students will be supporting students, following NEMPAC’s mission of #MusicForAll.

Who: North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC)

What: NEMPAC Perform-a-thon 2020 Benefit for Scholarships and Educational Programs

Where: City Winery Haymarket Lounge, 80 Beverly St, Boston, MA 02114

When: Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Tickets: $10 (includes 1 ticket to enter event + 1 raffle ticket)

The NEMPAC Music Scholarship Fund provides need-based tuition assistance to students from North End, Charlestown, and surrounding neighborhoods of the City of Boston. Scholarships are allocated based on need and awarded by an anonymous committee who thoroughly reviews all applications. Students are given awards to pursue artistic studies in private music lessons, summer programs, or an after-school program of their choosing.

NEMPAC strives to reach families regardless of financial status through free or low-cost private lessons and class programs. An August 2019 study determined that NEMPAC’s private instruction rates are 30% lower, on average, than comparable music schools in surrounding areas. This year, due to the success of the 2019 Perform-a-thon and support from sponsors, NEMPAC’s goal is to raise $18,000.

All proceeds from this event will directly benefit the NEMPAC Scholarship Fund and the continuation of lower tuition costs for educational programs.

To learn more, please visit: www.nempacboston.org/performathon.