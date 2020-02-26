Today is Wednesday, February 26 – Ash Wednesday. Ash Wednesday is a Christian holy day of prayer and fasting. It is preceded by Shrove Tuesday (i.e., Fat Tuesday / Mardi Gras) and is the first day of Lent, beginning the six weeks of penitence before Easter. More at Wikipedia.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…



8:30AM Harbor Use Public Forum: Climate Ready Downtown and North End. Join Boston Harbor Now for a conversation with Boston’s Environment Department about the most recent Climate Ready neighborhood plan, see additional details here.

2:30PM Boston City Council Presents: A Celebration of Black Labor Workers throughout the City of Boston. Please join the Boston City Council in celebrating Black Labor Workers throughout the City of Boston.This is an open event, so we encourage you to attend and bring family and friends to honor trailblazers in our communities who continue to make a difference in the labor movement, see additional details here.

5:45PM A Revolutionary Harbor: Boston’s Maritime Underground Railroad. Join the National Park Service and Boston Harbor Now in the second of three winter lectures exploring our Revolutionary Harbor, see additional details here.

6:00PM PLAN: Downtown Advisory Group Meeting. The ninth Advisory Group (AG) meeting for PLAN: Downtown is rescheduled for February 26, 2020. It will include a scenario planning update and discuss urban design. The meeting is open to the public, and members of the public are allowed to comment, see additional details here.

6:30PM Thank You For Not Talking with Ben Alper at the North End Library. Local author Ben Alper discusses the perils of being an introvert in his new book, Thank You for Not Talking: a Laughable Lookat Introverts (2019), which goes beyond the facts and analysis about introverts to focus on more crucial questions like: why is it so hard to make eye contact with the UPS delivery person? Introverts, friends of introverts, and extroverts will find something to like in Ben’s book. Copies will be for sale.

Notable News:

Dine Out Boston, formerly Restaurant Week, and back starting next week and the Boston Herald has pulled together a guide for the many local restaurants offering up great deals and meals, read more here.

The Best Afternoon Snack:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Thursday, February 27

4:00PM 30 Minute-Reads Club at the North End Library. Short on time but still want to enjoy meaningful writing? Then 30-Minute Reads Club may be for you!As fun as fiction but full of facts, long-form journalism articles are substantive reads on a wide variety of current topics, accessible online, and take 30 minutes or less to read. We will meet every other Thursday to discuss them. Articles will be accessible through longform.org. Email jhawes@bpl.org to sign up.

6:00PM Charlestown Urban Renewal Plan. The Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) invites the surrounding community for a meeting to gather information for potential updates to the Charlestown Urban Renewal Plan, see additional details here.

6:00PM Harbor Garage Redevelopment Public Meeting. The Boston Planning & Development Agency will hold a public meeting about the redevelopment of the Harbor Garage, see additional details here.

7:30PM Harpoon’s Mike’s Pastry Cannoli Stout Launch Party. Harpoon Brewery has something sweet brewing with the North End’s legendary Mike’s Pastry. Want to drink our newest creation alongside a top-your-own cannoli bar? Join us at the Harpoon Beer Hall on February 27th for a collaboration release night, see additional details here.

Friday, February 28

“Godmothered” Filming. Due to weather, filming of “Godmothered” for the Disney+ streaming movie service had to be cancelled on February 6 and has been rescheduled for today in North Square, see additional details here.

1:00PM Friday Film: “The More the Merrier” (1943). During the World War II housing shortage in Washington, two men and a woman share a single apartment and the older man plays Cupid to the other two. Stop by the North End Library for the screening of this Friday film series.

3:30PM Teen Creative Writing Group. Teens are invited to stop by the North End Library and use writing prompts to spark new ideas or work on your own creative writing project. Share your writing if you choose, and get feedback from other teen writers in a supportive, pressure-free space.

From the Community:

Tea & Tranquility returns to the Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway on Wednesday, June 17, from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., see additional details here.

Need to submit a post? Great, start here!

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. Follow @northend.waterfront on Instagram and tag #northend or #bostonwaterfront to have your photo featured!

*Become a Patron (Rewards!)* or *Make a One-Time Contribution*

Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable to our local organization. It only takes a minute. Thank you.



