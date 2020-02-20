Due to weather, filming of “Godmothered” for the Disney+ streaming movie service had to be cancelled on February 6 and has been rescheduled for Friday, February 28, 2020.

Filming will occur on February 28 at North Square, with prep work taking place on February 26 & 27. North Square past the split to Moon St., Garden Ct. between Prince & Fleet Sts., and Prince St. between Garden Ct. & Hanover Sts. will be closed to traffic from 2/28 at 4 p.m. to 2/29 at 4 a.m.

There will also be parking restrictions in the area. Parking vouchers for the dock square garage will be provided to displaced residents. Vouchers will be given to residents on site. See the full filming notice below (note “Frills” refers to a pre-production code name). Contact Liliana Kondracki with questions or concerns.