Today is Thursday, February 27 and while the North End may be known for its exquisite Italian restaurants, some of the most popular spots in the neighborhood may serve other fare, read more on CBS.

4:00PM 30 Minute-Reads Club at the North End Library. Short on time but still want to enjoy meaningful writing? Then 30-Minute Reads Club may be for you!As fun as fiction but full of facts, long-form journalism articles are substantive reads on a wide variety of current topics, accessible online, and take 30 minutes or less to read. We will meet every other Thursday to discuss them. Articles will be accessible through longform.org. Email jhawes@bpl.org to sign up.

6:00PM Charlestown Urban Renewal Plan. The Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) invites the surrounding community for a meeting to gather information for potential updates to the Charlestown Urban Renewal Plan, see additional details here.

6:00PM Harbor Garage Redevelopment Public Meeting. The Boston Planning & Development Agency will hold a public meeting about the redevelopment of the Harbor Garage, see additional details here.

7:30PM Harpoon’s Mike’s Pastry Cannoli Stout Launch Party. Harpoon Brewery has something sweet brewing with the North End’s legendary Mike’s Pastry. Want to drink our newest creation alongside a top-your-own cannoli bar? Join us at the Harpoon Beer Hall on February 27th for a collaboration release night, see additional details here.

Notable News:

The 30th annual James Beard Awards are coming up and the foundation has named dozens of semifinalists – including some Boston favorites in categories like Outstanding Restaurant, Best New Restaurant and more, see the full list and check out which North End landmark made it as a semifinalist on Boston Magazine.

Mamma Maria:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Friday, February 28

Godmothered Filming. Due to weather, filming of Godmothered for the Disney+ streaming movie service had to be cancelled on February 6 and has been rescheduled for today in North Square, see additional details here.

1:00PM Friday Film: The More the Merrier (1943). During the World War II housing shortage in Washington, two men and a woman share a single apartment and the older man plays Cupid to the other two. Stop by the North End Library for the screening of this Friday film series.

3:30PM Teen Creative Writing Group. Teens are invited to stop by the North End Library and use writing prompts to spark new ideas or work on your own creative writing project. Share your writing if you choose, and get feedback from other teen writers in a supportive, pressure-free space.

Saturday, February 29

6:00PM Italian American Writers Association Open Mic and Literary Reading. Join I AM Books at 189 North Street where The Italian American Writers Association will hold its monthly literary reading and open mic night! January’s featured authors are Mary Anne Miller and Mary Cappello.

From the Community:

The ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center will hold its annual St. Patrick’s Day party on Friday, March 13, at 12:30pm at their 1 Michelangelo Street location, continue reading.



